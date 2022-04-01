×
After Sofia Vergara Goes Viral for Blue Hair Makeover Approved by Karol G, She Soars in Platform Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Arrival

By Ashley Rushford
Sofia Vergara made a stylish street style statement pairing graphic pieces with vibrant colors. The “Modern Family” alum was spotted arriving at an “America’s Got Talent” taping in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday.

Vergara looked radiant in a white Dolce & Gabbana tank top. The soft cotton logo-print vest incorporates a tie fastening for a relaxed feel. She teamed the sleeveless garment with D&G’s jersey midi skirt. The number features a high-rise pencil silhouette and the label’s refreshed allover logo print.

Sofia Vergara, America's Got Talent, White Pumps
Sofia Vergara arrives at “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, CA on April 1, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com
Sofia Vergara, America's Got Talent, White Pumps
Sofia Vergara spotted at “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, CA on April 1, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To amp up her look, “The Smurfs” star accessorized with round cat-eye frames, chunky stud earrings and touted her essentials in a large Dior Book Tote bag. The vibrant handbag has a staple Dior aesthetic and is fully embroidered with bright yellow and pink D-Jungle Pop motif.

Vergara continued to add a pop of color to her look with bold matte magenta lipstick. She styled her signature blond and brunette tresses in soft sensual waves.

Sofia Vergara, White Pumps
A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s white pumps.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The TV personality slipped into a pair of white platform mules. The shoe style prompted a see-through vibe as it included a PVC upper across the toe. The heels also have a pointy chunky outer sole and a thin stiletto heel.

Prior to stepping out for “America’s Got Talent,” the model debuted a new hair color on Instagram. Vergara uploaded a mirror selfie posing in a plunging neon pink bralette top and blue straight hair. The new image was immediately met with fire emojis. Fans couldn’t get over new look and stated that her new color is proof that she can pull off anything. The actress simply captioned her photo “Inspirada” and tagged singer Karol G, who is also currently sporting blue hair.

