Sofia Vergara Snaps a Selfie in Distressed Denim and Amina Muaddi Bow-Embellished Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara posed for a selfie showing off her outfit of the day, the former “Modern Family” cast member posting the image to her Instagram Story yesterday. Bursting with neon yellow accents, Vergara’s outfit was a simple but stylish with an emphasis on a relaxed and oversized fit, complete with pointed toe pumps.

Sofia Vergara taking a selfie of her outfit on her Instagram Story on Nov. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Bundling up, Vergara shrugged on a large black and white cardigan with a geometric neon pattern which she wore overtop a lace lined tank top tucked into her trousers. Speaking of pants, the Columbian actress’ distressed denim bottoms also featured a slouchy fit and sat low on Vergara’s hips for a “mom jeans” type of look. The Walmart collaborator layered on a black chain necklace and wore her hair parted in the middle styled in waves.

As for her shoes, the People’s Choice Award-winner slipped on bright satin yellow Amina Muaddi heels with angular toes. These $1,055 shoes featured sculptural fluted 4-inch heels, crystal bow embellishments, and elasticated slingback straps. Vergara wore the vibrant style in a recent Instagram video alongside her dog.

Amina Muaddi Rosie crystal-embellished satin slingback pumps. CREDIT: Via Net-A-Porter

When it comes to footwear, Vergara usually favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots, and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Vergara’s also a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also intend to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold.

