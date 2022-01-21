Sofia Richie Makes Workouts Look Chic in a Black Thermal Top, APL Leggings and Sleek Sneakers

Sofia Richie knows how to look stylish, even at the gym. In a new photo posted on her Instagram story today, the media personality poses alongside fitness guru Megan Roup.

Sofia Richie via Instagram stories with fitness coach, Megan Roup on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

In the quick snap, the daughter of Lionel Richie sported an athleisure look that included a long-sleeve seamless black top featuring a white zipper closure that covered her neck. The model pulled her blond hair back in a loose ponytail and opted for subtle accessories, which were small diamond stud earrings.

Richie paired her top with black leggings from APL. The leggings included a red and white design below one knee and a pattern that started from her hip and down her leg.

When it came to the shoes, the model finished off her look with black sneakers. The sleek silhouette featured a soft white outsole that is sure to stay secure and provide comfort while training.

Richie has a sartorial fashion sense. She tends to gravitate towards clothing that looks sophisticated, modern and trendy. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will likely see pictures of her wearing oversized tailoring, easy button-downs, flowy dresses, matching sets and structured separates.

From little black dresses to Old Hollywood-style gowns, athleisure and denim alike, she knows how to keep all her looks tailored to perfection without losing the ability to have a little fun with each look. Richie has been featured in campaigns for major brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Adidas. On the footwear front, she usually complements her outfits with stylish pumps, fun sandals, trendy boots and sneakers.

