Sofia Richie Serves Sporty-Chic Fall Style In Burgundy Leggings & Chunky White Sneakers

Sofia Richie was casually dressed while out in Los Angeles today. The 24-year-old supermodel look sleek and sporty as she sipped on a Soulboost drink during her stroll.

For the daytime outing, Richie wore a simple white short-sleeve white T-shirt. She tucked the loose-fitting lightweight separate into a pair of burgundy high-waist leggings.

Sofia Richie spotted out in Los Angeles on October 4, 2022. CREDIT: Sara Jaye Weiss / SplashNews.com

Sofia Richie out and about in Los Angeles, CA on October 4, 2022. CREDIT: Sara Jaye Weiss / SplashNews.com

Sticking to a chill vibe, the media personality pulled her signature blond tresses up into a high ponytail and opted for a fresh face with no makeup. Richie kept her accessories minimal and only added a pair of dark sunglasses, which she kept on her head and had her iPhone in hand.

When it came down to shoes, Richie completed her look with a pair of fresh white sneakers. The silhouette had a high counter at the back for extra support, reflective accents on the upper and was set on a thick outsole.

White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Sofia Richie out in Los Angeles on October 4, 2022. CREDIT: Sara Jaye Weiss / SplashNews.com

When it comes to fashion, Richie tends to gravitate towards style that are modern and trendy. From little black dresses to Old Hollywood-style gowns, athleisure and denim alike, she knows how to keep all her looks tailored to perfection without losing the ability to have a little fun with each look. For footwear, she will likely complement her outfits with stylish pumps, fun sandals, trendy boots and sneakers.

