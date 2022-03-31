Sofia Richie Takes Balloon Pants to New Heights With Ugg’s Thick New Platform Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Richie took a casual-chic look to new heights while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The model was spotted hitting the pavement in a basic short-sleeve white T-shirt. She teamed her top with black high-waist balloon pants. The bottoms was complemented with a thin black belt that was wrapped tightly around her waist and front seam details, which helped to offer a sophisticated vibe. The garment also included pleats near the hip, slant pockets and tapered cuffs on the hem.

Sofia Richie spotted out in Los Angeles in Ugg Maxi Slide Logo on March 29, 2022. CREDIT: GNZ0

Richie accessorized her look with black square frames and strut around the city with her cellphone in hand. She parted her hair in the middle and styled her signature blond tresses in soft waves. Sticking to a relaxed aesthetic the social media personality opted for neutral makeup.

A closer look at Sofia Richie’s black Ugg Maxi Slide Logo. CREDIT: GNZ0

Ugg Maxi Slide Logo. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

When it came down to footwear, Richie elevated her ensemble with the new Ugg Maxi Slide Logo. Ugg has revealed its latest slide for the spring 2022 collection. The Maxi Slide is a lightweight reimagined version of the brand’s highly popular over-the-top puff and made in its signature sheepskin insole. The slide features a bold graphic logo, a 2.5-inch sole with stretch textile uppers and padded foam. The spring-ready platform offers a leg-lengthening look and ultra-cushioned step. The Ugg Maxi Slide Logo is available in black, pink scallop and white and retails for $120.

Richie has a natural knack for mixing sophistication with on-brand pieces. From little black dresses to Old Hollywood-style gowns, athleisure and denim, she knows how to keep all of her looks tailored to perfection without losing the ability to have some fun. On the footwear front, she tends to gravitate toward stylish pumps, trendy boots, fun sandals and sneakers.

