Sofia Richie Suits Up for ‘Virgo Season’ in Cinched Blazer & Pyramid Heels

Sofia Richie’s is maximizing her neutral outfit options before summer comes to an end.

The 23-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Friday to show off her latest ensemble. The caption underneath the image read “Virgo season coming soon”, followed by an emoji of a white dove.

Richie showcased her sophisticated style sense with a model-ready pose. The media personality wore in an ivory blazer that had a black trim on the side, wide lapels and large black buttons. The piece offered versatility due to its button closer and zipper detailing near the hem. Richie buttoned the top two buttons, emphasizing the cinched bodice of the jacket, which also had wide sleeves.

She teamed the staple outerwear with a white blouse and matching pants that were creased at the front seam. To add an elegant touch to her look, the stepdaughter of Lionel Richie accessorized with dangling statement earrings in white and gold, matching with a gold choker necklace. She carried her essentials in a hot pink purse, which served as a pop of color.

Completing Richie’s look was a set of a white pointed-toe pumps. The slip-on silhouette had a sharp pointed-toe with a glittering top line and sat atop a thick pyramid heel.

When it comes to fashion, Richie tends to gravitate towards style that are modern and trendy. From little black dresses to Old Hollywood-style gowns, athleisure and denim alike, she knows how to keep all her looks tailored to perfection without losing the ability to have a little fun with each look. For footwear, she will likely complement her outfits with stylish pumps, fun sandals, trendy boots and sneakers.

