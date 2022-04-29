Sofia Richie Gets Tropical in Chic Purple Bikini & Roomy Pants in Hawaii With Nicole Richie on Vacation

Sofia Richie hit her vacation in style.

The model shared several photos to her Instagram on Thursday from her getaway to Hawaii. She included photos with her new fiance, Elliot Grainge, as well as her sister, Nicole Richie, and some friends. In the first photo from the carousel, Richie wore a lavender bikini with a pair of baggy white lounge pants while standing in front of a tropical tree. She tied her hair up with a claw clip.

In another photo from the post, Richie wore a soft yellow maxi dress. Her floral-covered frock featured puffy short sleeves as well as slits up the sides. She wore the same dress when her fiance proposed earlier in April.

Richie has a natural knack for mixing sophistication with more trendy pieces. From little black dresses to Old Hollywood-style gowns, athleisure and denim, she knows how to keep all of her looks tailored to perfection without losing the ability to have some fun. For footwear, she tends to gravitate toward stylish pumps, trendy boots, fun sandals and sneakers.

In May 2020, Richie partnered with her sister Nicole to create their first clothing line for Nicole’s brand, House of Harlow 1960. The collection’s pieces included dresses, short, crop tops and swimwear in simple, neutral shades. The daughter of Lionel Riche has also made a name for herself in other ways within the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for labels like Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors.

