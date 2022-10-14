Sofia Richie Slips On Slouchy Boots With Zebra-Print Overcoat & Tiny Shorts During Bachelorette Trip in Paris

The celebrations keep on rolling for Sofia Richie. The 24-year-old supermodel who is engaged to music executive Elliot Grainge is currently enjoying her bachelorette trip in Paris.

Richie has continued to share snapshots of the fun festivities with her followers via Instagram stories. On Friday, the media personality uploaded a photo of herself posing in front of an establishment. Richie looked effortlessly chic in the new image, holding a beautiful bouquet pink of flowers.

Sofia Richie via Instagram stories on October 14, 2022.

Richie wore a cream zebra-print overcoat with high-waist black shorts. To further elevate the moment, she added tan square frames and carried her must-haves in a black Hermés Birkin bag.

For footwear, Richie completed her look with black slouchy boots. When it comes to fall fashion, no item holds a spot more dear and near to our hearts than boots. The shoe style easily adds a chic touch to any wardrobe and offers endless versatility.

Richie has continued to make fashion-forward statements throughout her bachelorette trip. In a photo uploaded on her Instagram story, Richie serves a matching monochromatic moment alongside a close friend. The model wore a plunging bustier top with high-waist leggings and platform sandals. The chunky silhouette had a thick outsole and sat atop a stacked block heel.

Sofia Richie via Instagram stories on October 14, 2022.

When it comes to fashion, Richie tends to gravitate towards styles that are modern and trendy. From little black dresses to Old Hollywood-style gowns, athleisure and denim alike, she knows how to keep all her looks tailored to perfection without losing the ability to have a little fun with each look. For footwear, she will likely complement her outfits with stylish pumps, fun sandals, trendy boots and sneakers.

