Sofia Richie Is Fall-Ready In Camel Blazer & Sharp Slouchy Boots for Michael Kors’ NYFW Show

Sofia Richie took a business-casual approach to dressing with ideal fall footwear for Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old supermodel looked effortlessly chic for the fashion affair, arriving in a camel knee-length blazer. The overcoat had slightly pointed shoulders, sharp lapels and layered cuffs. Richie wore the jacket over a dark brown dress. She paired the piece with a wide tan belt that wrapped tightly around her waist.

Sofia Richie arrives at the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 runway show on September 14, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

To further accentuate her outfit, the media personality accessorized with thin layered necklaces and carried her must-haves a small square brown clutch. Richie parted her signature blond tresses in the middle and styled it loose beach waves.

Richie gave her look a sharp finish with slouchy dark brown boots. The leather silhouette had an elongated triangular pointed-toe and featured a zipper on the insole and was set on a small heel. When it comes to fall fashion, no item holds a spot more dear and near to our hearts than boots. The shoe style easily adds a chic touch to any wardrobe and offers endless versatility.

Sofia Richie attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 runway show on September 14, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Michael Kors showed his Spring 2023 show on final day of New York Fashion Week. The designer presented a sharp collection of streamlined tailored suits, separates, draped dresses and caftans in hues of white, black red, beige, lime green and hot pink, inspired by the glamour of the 1970’s. Kors continued his shows’ star-studded reputation with a runway featuring Bella Hadid, Carmen Kass and Natasha Poly, viewed from a front row that included Serena Williams, Anne Hathaway, Keke Palmer, Kaitlyn Dever, Sofia Richie and more.

