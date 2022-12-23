Sofia Richie Works Up a Sweat in an Athletic Forest Green Set and Nike Flyknit 2 Sneakers

Sofia Richie snapped a few pre and post work-out selfies and videos, posting them to her Instagram Story today. Led by what appeared to be her personal trainer, Richie wore a forest green workout set and white and black Nike React Flyknit 2 sneakers. Along with the images, Richie also shared a her workout essentials, as well as the moves she made during the session.

Sofia Richie sharing her work out over on Instagram. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Working up a sweat, Richie’s look was comprised of a plain white cropped tee layered over a Split59 sports bra made of a comfy stretch fabric. For bottoms, the social media star wore high waisted leggings, also from Split59, that completed the sporty set. Richie slicked back her long blond locks into a high ponytail, which she kept up and out of her face with a dark brown sweatband.

Lacing up proper workout attire, Richie sported sleek black Nike running sneakers with contrasting white rubber soles, a half Nike swoosh outlined in white, and matching black laces. The sneakers were paired alongside chunky white and black socks. The ever versatile footwear style is much like any other sporty shoe, made with a flexible, breathable, and aerodynamic mesh for running on the treadmill or simply snapping selfies.

On the footwear front, Richie typically wears a range of styles and brands. The star can be seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from Andrea Wazen, Tom Ford and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted wearing Celine loafers, as well as Chanel, Nike, APL and Adidas sneakers while off-duty.

The model is a fashion world mainstay, having dropped capsule collections with Frankie’s Bikinis, PrettyLittleThing and Misguided. In the past, she’s even co-designed a collection for House of Harlow 1960 with big sis Nicole Richie, and just launched her own collaborative line with Bar III at Macy’s.

