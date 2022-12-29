Sofia Richie Pops in Yellow Cardigan & Leather Loafers While Teasing Maje’s Spring 2023 Collection

Sofia Richie radiated in yellow while sharing her excitement for Maje’s spring 2023 collection on Instagram. In a post shared to her Instagram account today, Richie sported a few pieces from the French brand. “Can’t wait for the @majeparis SS23 collection to drop #majeSS23 #majegirl,” she captioned.

The 24-year-old model wore a pastel yellow Maje cardigan with silver-toned buttons tracing down the center of the front and on the two chest pockets. The cropped sweater featured a tweed effect which brought a sophisticated touch to the look. She paired the top with black jeans. Both pieces are from the brand’s newly released collection.

Richie accessorized with silver-toned jewelry opting for a diamond tennis bracelet and a sparkling set of bands. She added clear round-tinted sunglasses to the look.

Richie chose to elevate the look with a chestnut leather crossbody bag with a gold clasp. This is another piece from the brand’s spring collection. The fashion designer kept her dirty blond locks down in a side-swept style complimenting her subtle makeup look that featured a bare lip.

The Nude Stix Beauty Director completed the look by slipping into a pair of black Maje loafers. The leather shoes featured the brand’s signature clover detail on the tongue. The loafers added a little height to the look with a platform lug sole.

Maje’s Leather Platform Loafers CREDIT: Maje

Richie has stayed a consistent figure in the fashion industry. This past season alone, she made multiple appearances at fashion week events. The model was seen sitting front row at the Michael Kors spring 2023 show alongside Lori Harvey, Anne Hathaway and Vanessa Hudgens. She has modeled for notable brands like Tommy Hilifiger, Michael Kors, and Adidas. She has also collaborated with her sister, Nicole Richie, on her Revolve clothing and accessories line, House of Harlow 1960.

