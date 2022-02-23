Sofia Richie Is Casual in Jeans, Baseball Cap and Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers in LA

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Richie look effortlessly chic over the weekend.

The model and social media personality hit the streets of LA wearing a simple, timeless look. She paired distressed light-wash straight leg jeans with a black top. Over top, she layered with an oversized white button-up top. Richie added a black baseball cap to her look and wore her light brown hair in loose waves.

Sofia Richie in LA. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Richie kept the casual style to her outfit going with her shoes. She slipped into a pair of white Reebok Classic Leather sneakers for her outing. Her kicks retail for $75 on Reebok’s website. Though the style has been around since 1983, it’s not going anywhere. In recent years, the classic shoe has continued to remain relevant in the fashion space thanks to wear from Emily Ratajkowski, Kendrick Lamar, Gigi Hadid, Jonah Hill and others.

Sofia Richie in LA. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

When it comes to her personal style, Richie has a sartorial fashion sense. She tends to gravitate towards clothing that mixes sophistication with trendy and modern pieces. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will likely see pictures of her wearing oversized tailoring, flowy dresses, matching sets, easy button-downs and structured separates.

From little black dresses to Old Hollywood-style gowns, athleisure and denim alike, she knows how to keep all her looks tailored to perfection without losing the ability to have some fun with each look. For her footwear, she usually finishes off her outfits with stylish pumps, trendy boots, fun sandals and of course, sneakers. On the professional front, Richie has been featured in campaigns for major brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Adidas.

