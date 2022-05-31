Sofia Richie Towers in 5-Inch Heels & Floral Dress for Engagement Party With Fiance Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge were a stylish match for celebrating love on Monday.

Richie posted two different images of her outfit, posing in a summery dress wrapped in her fiancé’s arms for their engagement party. The caption reads, “Obsessed w you @elliot”.

Richie wore a mock neck floral maxi dress. The gown was littered with pink flowers, branches and greenery all set on a white background. The dress has pink iridescent sequins that decorate each flower, adding a bit of shimmer to the whole ensemble. The sleeves fall straight down, widening into a bell shape as they reach the hem.

The social media star wore simple silver hoops and tied her hair back in a half up half down style.

Richie slipped into white platform pumps with a pointed toe. The heels have a thick platform that gives the star a boost.

Grainge stood beside Richie in a cream suit and tan suede loafers.

Both outfits have pleasing color schemes that work well with one another. The cream in Richie’s dress matched his cream-colored suit.

The floral arrangements lining the dinner table also managed to match the sequin flowers on Richie’s dress, mirroring the pale pink. Every little detail seems to be thought out, just as an engagement party should be.

The pair posted gorgeous photos of their engagement party, showing off the beautiful venue, and table set up.

In the picture set, a two-tiered cake sits on a platter with their names written in chocolate. The white cake rounds are decorated with wildflowers in various colors and shapes.

In another shot, a cocktail menu can be seen with two mixed drinks named after the couple. The next slide shows a gigantic charcuterie board with cured meats, cheese, crackers, fruits, chocolate, and floral decorations all set out on a black platter.