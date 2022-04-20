Sofia Richie Gets Engaged to Elliot Grainge in Floral Dress While Barefoot in Romantic Proposal

Sofia Richie said “yes” to Elliot Grainge. The influencer shared a photo on Instagram today that showed her holding her face in her hands as her new fiance Grainge, CEO of indie record label 10K Projects, was seen on one knee proposing as they are surrounded by light candles and a pretty dusk background.

Richie elected to wear a brown moiré-print midi dress that featured white and tan florals. The garment had a “Little House on the Prairie” feel that perfectly matched her romantic vibe.

Although Richie went barefoot, it’s safe to say that if she did opt for shoes, she would’ve worn sandals or heeled sandals that aligned with the occasion.

Grainge, on the other hand, went with a brown top that he left partially unbuttoned, teamed with light-colored khakis. As for shoes, he went with a pair of sneakers that matched his top and had a thick white sole.

When it comes to Richie and her clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards chic and modern silhouettes. For example, on an outing she recently donned a bold orange turtleneck coordinated with slightly-oversized black trousers and Reebok Classic Leather sneakers for a sporty-chic ensemble.

In May 2020, Richie partnered with her sister Nicole Richie to create their first clothing line for Nicole’s brand, House of Harlow 1960. The collection’s pieces included crop tops, shorts, dresses and swimwear in neutral colors. The daughter of Lionel Riche has also made a name for herself in other ways within the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for labels like Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger.

