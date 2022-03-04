Sofia Richie Effortlessly Turns Business Into Street Style With Blazer, Mom Jeans & Pumps at Revolve Social Club Opening

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Richie looked ultra-chic at the grand opening of Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood, Calif. The VIP event included stars like Angus Cloud, Kim Kardashian, Winnie Harlow and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Sofia Richie at the grand opening of Revolve Social Club in Los Angeles on March 3, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Richie brought the glamour in a pale yellow blazer. The almost knee-length overcoat was complete with metallic gold buttons and a round collar. She teamed the oversized jacket with a simple white T-shirt and high-waist mom jeans. The denim bottoms featured a flared leg with distressed detailing on the hem. She turned her business-casual ensemble into a street style moment by adding sparkly gold jewels, a thick gold choker, thin hoops and a nude clutch.

Sofia Richie at the opening of Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood, CA on March 4, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Sofia Richie a in white pointed toe pumps at the grand opening of Revolve Social Club in LA on March 3, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

To amp up the vibe, she styled her long tresses in soft beach waves. To ground everything, the social media personality added a pair of white pointed-toe pumps. The slip-on silhouette had a thin embellished strap across the instep and a structured pyramid heel. The trendy heel style offers a fresh take on traditional pumps.

When it comes to fashion, Richie has a knack for mixing sophistication with trendy pieces. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will likely see pictures of her wearing oversized tailoring, flowy dresses, matching sets, easy button-downs and structured separates. On the footwear front, she tends to gravitate toward stylish pumps, trendy boots, fun sandal and sneakers.

