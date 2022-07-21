Sofia Richie Adds Pop of Color to Minimal Bikini With Coral Birkenstocks on Vacation in South of France

Sofia Richie on vacation in the South of France on July 20, 2022.

Sofia Richie has been making the most of the summer season. On Wednesday, the 23-year-old supermodel was spotted on vacation with friends in the South of France. Her latest outing comes a day after she was spotted in Saint-Tropez with her fiancé Elliot Grainge, as well James Corden and his wife Julia Carey.

The media personality enjoyed the lavish outing in a dark green triangle bikini top and matching bottoms. Richie looked radiant while getting out the water. She sported a makeup free face to soak up the summer sun and swept her wavy blond tresses back away from her face.

Sofia Richie spotted on vacation in the South of France on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Sofia Richie on vacation in the South of France on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

To give her beach getup a touch of glam, Richie accessorized with pearl earrings, a thin choker necklace and a bracelet. Although she trailed around barefoot she was sure to keep a pair of Birkenstock coral slides close. The slip-on silhouette featured a round toe, double band and was boosted by a thick outsole. Comfy slides are an essential item to have in your wardrobe during the warm weather season. Slides have been adopted by tons of celebrities with open arms due to its endless styling versatility and one-piece molded upper which takes comfort up a notch.

Sofia Richie on vacation in the South of France on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Richie tends to gravitate towards style that are modern and trendy. From little black dresses to Old Hollywood-style gowns, athleisure and denim alike, she knows how to keep all her looks tailored to perfection without losing the ability to have a little fun with each look. For footwear, she will likely complement her outfits with stylish pumps, fun sandals, trendy boots and sneakers.

