Sofia Richie Gets Cozy in Sweatpants & Chunky Sneakers for Bachelor Party with Stepsister Nicole Richie

Sofia Richie jetted off to Paris for her bachelor party. The 24-year-old supermodel who is currently engaged to music executive Elliot Grainge took to Instagram to give her followers a peek at the fun festivities on Tuesday.

The media personality shared several snapshots of the beautiful scenery as well as her close friends and her stepsister Nicole Richie. In one of the photos, Sofia sits on the ground of a hotel room, while sipping a glass of red wine in cozy all-black attire. Her ensemble consisted of a loose-fitting short-sleeve T-shirt and baggy sweatpants. The relaxed bottoms had a yellow waistband drawstring and fitted cuffs on the hem.

Sofia Richie via Instagram stories on October 11, 2022.

Sofia added a fuzzy hot pink headband to her outfit. Staying true to a chill vibe, she styled her hair straight and simply accessorized with a silver watch.

Sofia went casual with her footwear choice, slipping into a pair of chunky sneakers. The silhouette featured black and mint green uppers and also had a rigged sole for greater traction and comfort.

Nicole matched her stepsister’s style and also sported an all-black outfit. The fashion designer and television personality wore a black overcoat with a crewneck shirt. She covered her eyes with oversized sunglasses and wore the same fuzzy hot pink headband as Sofia.

Nicole Richie via Instagram stories on October 11, 2022.

When it comes to fashion, Sofia tends to gravitate towards styles that are modern and trendy. From little black dresses to Old Hollywood-style gowns, athleisure and denim alike, she knows how to keep all her looks tailored to perfection without losing the ability to have a little fun with each look. For footwear, she will likely complement her outfits with stylish pumps, fun sandals, trendy boots and sneakers.

