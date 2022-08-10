Sofia Carson Laces Into 6-Inch Valentino Heels & Midi Dress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Carson made a stylish sartorial statement while appearing on “The Tonight Starring Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. The actress stopped by the late-night talk show to promote her new Netflix film, “Purple Hearts.” She also serenaded the crowd with the movie’s soundtrack, “Come Back Home.”

“Purple Hearts” follows an aspiring musician who marries a US Marine for health benefits. Despite coming from two different backgrounds and political beliefs, the young couple eventually realizes that there’s more than unites them than divides them.

Carson hit the stage alongside “The Roots” in an ivory lace midi dress. The long-sleeve silhouette featured a high mock neck, dramatic cuffs and ruffled hemline. To place more emphasis on her look, the “Pretty Little Liars” star styled her dark tresses straight and opted for minimal accessories. For glam, she went with shimmering eye shadow and glossy neutral pout.

Sofia Carson appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Monday, August 8, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Valentino Garavani Tan-Go Patent-Leather Platform Pump. CREDIT: Valentino

Carson completed her look with the Valentino Garavani Tan-Go Patent-Leather Platform Pump. The shoes include an adjustable ankle strap with the label’s signature VLogo and buckle fastening, a leather-covered platform and a 6-inch block heel. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit. Platform sandals feature an elevated sole and typically have a heel high of 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Whether she’s strutting at Paris Fashion Week or attending a red carpet event, Carson knows how to step out in style. From gowns to blazers to a full pink Canadian tuxedo — the singer knows how to put her own personal flair on any outfit. For footwear, Carson tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals, pointed-toe pumps, thigh-high boots and towering heels.

