Sofia Carson Puts Edgy Twists on Suiting for ‘Good Morning America’ & Wears Chic Platform Boots

Sofia Carson arrived in white-hot style in New York for a Monday appearance on “Good Morning America”. The actress wore an all-white suit with exquisite details.

The blazer was interestingly designed as the collars folded on top of each other with an asymmetrical draping to the end. The sides of the blazer were geometrically shorter than the front of the jacket, which brought such a nice form.

The front and back were longer, which was characterized nicely by the straight-legged trousers. Carson’s interpretation of an all-white suit so interesting is because of the unexpected shape of the suit jacket. The singer went with a daring choice to go without an undershirt for her suit, which added a dash of edge to the business look.

The trousers had a nice framing as they have a slim yet baggy fit and end with a pooling around Carson’s choice of footwear.

CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

For her accessories, she wore a pair of dark framed sunglasses that covered her eyes and a handheld envelope purse in the shade of white. The sunglasses emphasized on the edginess and made Carson look untouchable as she traveled.

The “Descendants” star wore her statement brown hair down her back in the middle part which contrasted the all-white garments. Besides the purse and sunglasses, Carson’s choice of jewelry was much more obsolete which was a good choice as jewelry would have weighed down the outfit.

CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

It would be difficult to top this outfit because of its sleek peculiarity but Carson manages to do so with her rounded sole white platforms. These platforms were able to fit both aesthetics of the outfit. With the color choice, it kept the all-white cohesion and with the shape and dramatics of the platform, there was an abundance of edge.