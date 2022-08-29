Sofia Carson Gives Goth Glamour Edgy Twist With Hooded Cape & 6-Inch Stiletto Heels at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Sofia Carson took a dark approach to red carpet glamour at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Sunday tonight. The “Purple Hearts” actress presented Blackpink’s Lisa with the Best K-Pop Award at the annual ceremony, which celebrates the best music videos of the past year and features unforgettable performances, tributes and appearances from the biggest stars in music.

Carson went goth glam for the occasion, arriving in a black fitted sleeveless gown by Caroline Herrera. The garment also included a sheer sweetheart neckline and oversized hood. The singer was styled by Nicolas Bru, whom she has worked with on past red carpet looks.

Sofia Carson arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. CREDIT: Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G

Sofia Carson at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. CREDIT: Getty Images

The former Disney channel protege accessorized with a diamond ring and oversize star-shaped earring studs by David Yurman. Carson’s dark brown hair was swept into a low bun and her makeup was kept simple with a smokey eye and nude lip.

Her footwear choice peaked out slightly underneath her gown and appeared to be a black silhouette with a towering stiletto heel.

Sofia Carson attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards were held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj was notably recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers were given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards also included performances by Blackpink, Anitta, Fergie, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s awards were led by Jack Harlow with 4 wins, including Song of the Summer, as well as Taylor Swift, who won both the Video of the Year and Best Longform Video Awards.

