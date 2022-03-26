SJP Dresses Down in Sweatpants and Boots for a Low-Key Birthday Dinner

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated her birthday yesterday by getting dinner with her husband Matthew Broderick.

The dynamic duo, who are slated to take the stage for the opening night of their play Plaza Suite tomorrow, were seen leaving NYC’s Cafe Un Deux Trois Friday night. Instead of going for a glamorous look like Carrie Bradshaw might for the special occasion, the “And Just Like That” star kept her outfit casual.

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen leaving dinner at Cafe Un Deux Trois in NYC on Friday night. CREDIT: Splash

The actress, who turned 57, wore the same outfit she was spotted in earlier in the day: a sleek quilted black coat, gray sweatpants and black ankle boots. She opted for a suede style featuring a cap-style almond-shaped toe and a zip-up front. Parker also toted a black backpack and wore a matching black Evolve Together face mask for the outing.

A closer look at Sarah Jessica Parker wearing black boots featuring a zippered front and comfortable block heel. CREDIT: Splash

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen SJP rocking the sweatpants with heeled boots look. Lately, she’s been stepping out in similar outfits while heading to and from rehearsals for Plaza Suite. In fact, she wore the same exact ankle boots with white sweatpants earlier this week.

Parker, seen earlier in the day, donned a black quilted jacket with gray sweatpants and black ankle boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker wearing a glamorous Oscar de la Renta cape dress and pink pumps to the premiere of ‘And Just Like That.’ CREDIT: MEGA

