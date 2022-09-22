Simone Biles Bursts With Color in $17 Walmart Y2K Cutout Dress & Invisible Heels For Instagram Selfie

Fall might be here, but Simone Biles isn’t hanging up her mini dresses just yet. After taking a two-week break from Instagram, the Olympic gymnast returned to the social media site with a selfie.

The new image sees Biles posing in the middle of a chic, neutral bedroom. She simply captioned the post, “Been a minute.”

The 25-year-old athlete looks stunning in the shot, posing in a multi-colored mini dress. The printed dress was on sale at Walmart for $17, but it’s currently out of stock.

The form-fitting piece was decorated with an assortment of colorful swirl designs including orange, blue, black, white and grey. The dress also had a high mock neck, long sleeves, a slightly ruched bodice, and stitched hemline.

To let her ensemble speak for itself, the Athleta Ambassador parted her hair in the middle and styled it in a low ponytail. She also left a few strands out to frame her face. Biles kept her accessories minimal, only adding stud earrings and a diamond necklace. For glam, she with dewy makeup and a glossy neutral pout.

The angle of the photo didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear, but it would be no surprise if she completed her look with heeled sandals, a towering platform or sharp boots.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, with guest Simone Biles. CREDIT: CBS

When it comes to footwear, Biles tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The Gold Over America tour headliner has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and APL’s TechLoom Bliss sneakers. For formal occasions, she will likely slip on strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she debuted her own line of performance wear and will be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

