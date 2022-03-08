Simone Biles Says Yes to the Wedding Dress in Blazer, Cutoff Shorts and Sleek Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Simone Biles makes a casual statement while shopping for her wedding dresses. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photoset on Instagram Sunday that showed the athlete posing with a board that stated she found her dresses for her wedding.

Outfit-wise, Biles went with a white blazer that was flouncy and featured two front pockets and came right before her knees. Underneath, she went with a white top that had a plunging square neckline. And for the lower half, she opted for a pair of light-wash denim cutoff shorts that incorporated distressing on the front for a modern touch.

Biles kept her accessories simple with her engagement ring sparkling on her left hand.

Related This Classic Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Is Returning Soon Angela Simmons Showcases Her Strength in Snakeskin Sports Bra, Peach Leggings & Sleek Sneakers Serena Williams Is Casual Chic in a Black and Red Bodycon Minidress and Black Nike Sneakers

To ground everything, she went with a pair of white sneakers that had a sleek sole for an added sporty touch. The shoes had white shoelaces and had white leather uppers.

Biles has a sporty sartorial aesthetic that she displays during her on-duty looks and on her Instagram feed alike. But, she’s never afraid to mix it up with edgy dresses and stylish separates that showcase her affinity for trendy silhouettes. For example, recently, Biles wore a leather minidress and YSL logo heels for the photos she shared of her proposal from her fiancé Jonathan Owens. She also wore a topsy turvy neon orange cutout dress and thong sandals for a bright, colorful outfit.

The multi-hyphenate award-winning athlete Biles was sponsored by and has collaborated with a few fashion brands in the past, which includes Athleta, Nike and Caboodles. She’s currently an Athleta ambassador.

Flip through the gallery to see Biles’ sleek style through the years.

Pop on a pair of white sneakers for a casual athletic look.

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Lift Scarlet Sneakers, $178.

To Buy: Reebok Ultra Walk 7 sneakers, $50 (was $70).

To Buy: Veja Espalar sneakers, $130.