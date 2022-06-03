Simone Biles Dreams of Vacation in Edgy Crisscross Crop Top & Pastel Pants With Hidden Shoes

Simone Biles planned out her next dream getaway with her fans on Instagram today in a simple but effective outfit.

The gymnast is certainly a humble jet setter, always on the go, always ready for the next adventure and making smart choices balancing comfort and style. The caption on the post reflects that sentiment, “Just looking forward to my next vacation.”

Biles seemed to be in a beachy mood, her outfit exploring summery themes with pastels. The athlete wore a cropped white halter top that crisscrossed along the star’s bust, creating a sort of x shape, seemingly tying in the back. The top is a simple pure white, but the simplicity stops at the color. The top itself is a little confusing, wrapping every which way, creating an interesting shape.

Biles amps up the outfit with a pastel yellow pair of pants with a high waist. The bottoms similar to yoga pants or joggers, flaring out at the hem. The pants have two small pleats running down each leg, creating a tighter fit.

Whatever shoes Biles chose to wear that day are not in the frame. A simple black sandal with a platform or low-top white sneakers would complete the look, filling in any gaps while rounding the ensemble out nicely. Since the outfit seems to be a mix between comfort and style, a pair of sneakers in virtually any color could do just fine. Whatever footwear the gymnast chose, it’s safe to say that it won’t stop her from her next great style adventure.