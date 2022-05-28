Simone Biles Travels in Comfy Style With Tank Top, Joggers & Versatile Chunky Sneakers

Before Simone Biles took off into the air, she posed with her family in a mirror selfie. This gymnast smiled in an all-black sportswear ensemble.

The Athleta ambassador had on a black ribbed tank with a slightly square neck, into tucked ruched black sweatpants. The sweatpants are drawn to the center, tied as they lay loosely.

Simone Biles travels in comfortable style on May 27, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

As she popped her leg, the ruching goes all the way to the bottom, hemming at her ankles, where she has on all-white sneakers with a chunky sole.

She kept it simple, but still very stylistic for her accessories, as she wore an Apple watch around her right wrist along with a small silver cuff. On her left wrist, she wore a small braided bracelet and on both hands, she had one ring. There’s a quaint silver necklace tied around her neck with a pendant that draws attention from the frame of her tank top. To top it off, she wears her hair down with a black cap covering the top. Golden embroidery was sewn into the right of the hat.

As Biles travels continuously, her style follows the forms of comfort and sporty; this outfit emphasizes that style immensely. Biles’ sneakers complete the look specifically as their uniqueness in design stand out from many other kinds of footwear. These sneakers allow for maximum comfort while prioritizing the aesthetic of the overall look. The architecture of the shoe holds a rounded toe with tie-up laces. Along with a bit of the platform that stands out against the joggers, these sneakers work perfectly for the essential airport look but can be accessorized for other events as well.

With a total of 32 Olympic medals, Simone Biles is a powerhouse gymnast. But the world-class athlete has received major style points for more than just her athletic routines. Biles is a red carpet darling, often embracing feminine, classic pieces. In her gymnastics career, Biles was sponsored by Nike from 2015 to 2021. In 2021, she picked up a sponsorship with Athleta. Biles has also released a line of gymnastics leotards with GK Elite Sportswear and a backpack and pouch line with Caboodles.