Simone Biles’ Burberry Swimsuit Is Peak Tropical Vacation Style With Fiance Jonathan Owens in MCM Slides

Simone Biles and her fiance Jonathan Owens have been enjoying a tropical getaway in Turks and Caicos. The newly engaged couple has been on vacation in celebration of her 25th birthday.

On Wednesday, the Olympic gymnast took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself and Owens as they enjoyed some fun in the sun. The new shot sees the dynamic duo cozied up on a boardwalk in front of blue waters.

“feeling good, livin’ better,” she wrote under the upload.

The pair gave summer swimsuit inspiration as they posed together in some fashionable outfits. Biles wore a stretch one-piece Burberry swimsuit; it featured the label’s signature check pattern in brown, beige, black, and red. To further elevate the moment, the Athletha ambassador covered her long knotless braids with a white bucket hat.

Owens also pulled out a stylish ensemble for the outing. The Houston Texans safety donned a peach collard shirt. The short-sleeve garment was adorned with colorful palm trees, making it suitable for their tropical getaway. The NFL player paired his top with matching shorts and a straw fedora hat. On his feet was a pair of MCM Visetos slides. The sandals feature a vamp crafted in the house’s signature, monogrammed Visetos. Finishing off this sumptuous pair is a flexible, slightly grained rubber footbed for a supremely comfortable fit. The cognac slippers currently retail for $275.

MCM Visetos slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of MCM

Biles has a sporty sartorial aesthetic that she displays during her on-duty looks and Instagram feed. She’s never afraid to mix things up with edgy pieces and stylish separates, which showcase her affinity for trendy silhouettes. On the footwear front, the multihypenate award-winning athlete has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand and APL TechLoom Bliss sneakers. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Schutz and Badgley Mischka.

