Simone Biles Strikes a Pose in Plaid and White Go-Go Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Plaid is back in style, as Simone Biles posed on Instagram in an oversized multi-colored flannel yesterday.

Here, Biles went for light colors and used the flannel to play with fabrics. This gymnast has shared her love of white — and orang e— in many of her photos as in this past month, she’s worn white ribbed tanks for Six Flags, white crossover halter tops, and now, a sleeveless white bandeau.

Underneath the multicolored flannel with teal, salmon, and brown colors as well as a dark blue stripes, she wore the white bandeau. Paired with the tube top, she wore a pair of light blue denim cutoff shorts. Denim shorts are always essential for the summer because they go with anything and they’re perfect for hot temperatures. It meets the standards for a beach day with sandals or flip-flops, a night out in white boots as seen by Biles, as well as the park, maybe in a pair of New Balances.

The jewelry was minimal, but Biles let her purse stand out as she clutched it in the photo.. From the bandeau to the purse to her boots, the white nor the flannel were the heroes of the outfit. These 60s-inspired go-go boots shook up a storm with their round sole and block heel.

As a knee-high boot they work well with bottoms with shorter lengths, which is why Biles’ shorts and boots combination was successful. For a night out on the town, footwear that is both stylish and comfortable is a must-have and these boots prove to be multifaceted.