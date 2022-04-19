Simone Biles Hits a Home Run In Astros Jersey, Cutoff Shorts & Converse Sneakers With Fiance Jonathan Owens at Baseball Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Simone Biles and her fiance Jonathan Owens spent the day at the baseball stadium to watch a Houston Astros game. In a photo shared to her Instagram page today, the couple posed on the field repping the team’s jerseys.

Biles wore a white button-up jersey with orange stripes framing the buttons and the sleeves. The Olympic gymnast kept things simple with a white tank top tucked into white jean cutoff shorts. The shorts are frayed at the hem, giving the whole look a distressed and relaxed feel. To accessorize, the Athleta ambassador coordinated with silver jewelry on her wrists, her finger and around her neck. Each piece was dainty and reflective, but not too overpowering.

On her feet, Biles wore clean white platform sneakers by Converse. The shoes had black detailing that hugged the perimeter of the platform while the laces were white like the majority of the shoe. It’s a sporty choice for an even sportier event, allowing the gymnast to move around without resistance. Most importantly, sneakers are comfortable despite the small platform. Biles is a master at comfortable dressing, always opting for simplicity in her personal life with hints of glamour every now and again.

Owens mirrored his soon-to-be wife’s style. The NFL safety also had on a baseball jersey, but in blue and orange that read “Space City” on the front in orange lettering. The Nike jersey also buttoned up in the front and featured orange and yellow stripes along the buttons and sleeves. The football player wore jean shorts and finished the outfit off with cream-colored Nikes. Besides a leather bracelet on his wrist, the athlete didn’t wear many accessories. The couple’s outfit is sporty and simple, perfect for date night at the ball game.

See more of Biles’ style through the years.

Slip into these staple sneakers for your next night out.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100