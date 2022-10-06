Simone Biles Cozies Up at Home in an Oversized Sweater & Chunky White Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Posing for a selfie posted to her Instagram Story, Simone Biles dialed it back, clad in comfy clothes for a lazy day spent inside.

The Olympian wore an oversized grey crew neck sweater with the sleeves cuffed and rolled up for those cozy casual vibes. For bottoms, Biles slipped into stretchy black leggings which she wore alongside thick white socks and gold studs. The gymnast wore her dark hair straight down and parted in the middle for the snapshot.

Simone Biles snapping a selfie on Instagram. CREDIT: Via Instagram

To go along with her hefty socks, Biles kept things casual and laced up white sneakers with elevated soles and a bulky silhouette.

Chunky sneakers like Biles’ were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders and becoming a versatile closet staple.

The star athlete has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, sky-high platforms, and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she debuted her own line of performance wear. She is also a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

PHOTOS: Check out Simone Biles’ sleek style evolution over the years.