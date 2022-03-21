Simone Biles Gets Chic at the Rodeo in Heeled Western Boots With Jonathan Owens

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are taking paradise with them wherever they go. After a beautiful birthday vacation in Turks and Caicos, the newly engaged couple headed to a rodeo. On Sunday, Biles shared a photo of herself and Owens on Instagram as they cozied up at a festival.

“Got myself a Texan… Kind of,” the Olympic gymnast wrote under the upload.

The duo opted for some stylish outfits that was fitting for the outing. Biles wore a sheer long-sleeve black shirt. She teamed her top with black jeans. To further elevate the moment, the Athleta ambassador added a gold chain belt and styled her hair in knotless braids.

When it came down to footwear, Biles slipped into a pair of black western boots. The classic silhouette included a white printed pattern on the upper for a distinctive look, durable leather construction, a sharp pointed-toe and a stacked block heel. Western boots have been wavering on and off shopping lists for the past few years, but they’re definitely back for another spin in the spotlight in 2022. Labels like Celine, Saint Laurent and Isabel Marant have all shared their take on the shoe style.

Owens made sure to complement Biles’ with some fresh threads. The Houston Texans safety donned a button up denim shirt. He paired the long-sleeve garment with a white T-shirt and black pants. On his feet was a pair of black Balenciaga sneakers. The style was embossed with the label’s signature logo across the toe and a chunky rubber sole.

Biles and Owens have continued to show their sartorial prowess on social media. The happy couple has pulled out several stylish ensembles for Biles’ 25th birthday celebration. Earlier this month, they enjoyed a boat ride in style. Biles donned a white bikini set with a matching button-down top. While Owens wore a pink button-down with white palm tree prints with white shorts and white slip-on sneakers.

