Simone Biles Strikes a Pose In Barely-There Heels & Floral Thigh-High Slit Skirt With Crop Top

Simone Biles exudes chic glamour in a new post she uploaded on Instagram. The image shows the four-time Olympic gold medal gymnast posing in front of a slew of marble walls. “Was in the mood for some likes,” she wrote under the photo.

Fans couldn’t get over her ensemble and immediately flooded the comments with heart eye emojis. When it came to the outfit, Biles donned a black cropped tank top. The garment was complete with a spaghetti straps and a square neckline. The athlete continued to make a spring style statement by pairing her top with a high-waist black and white floral skirt. The skirt had a thigh-high slit on the side and a thick band at the waistline.

To amp up her look, Biles accessorized with a choker necklace and midi rings. She carried her essential items in a white ruched shoulder bag and added a pop of color to her look with long orange nails.

When it came down to the shoes, the Athletha ambassador grounded things PVC stiletto sandals. The high heels featured a clear strap across the toe and around the ankle. PVC sandals re-emerged post-pandemic. The saucy style offers a sleek approach with a polished finish and adds length to any frame with its elongated silhouette. Delicate yet striking, bold yet sexy, the PVC shoe lends itself as the ultimate party-ready adornment ranging from ultra glamour to refined-pretty.

Biles has a sporty sartorial aesthetic that she displays during her on-duty looks and Instagram feed. She’s never afraid to mix things up with edgy pieces and stylish separates, which showcase her affinity for trendy silhouettes. On the footwear front, the multihypenate award-winning athlete has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand and APL TechLoom Bliss sneakers. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Schutz and Badgley Mischka.

