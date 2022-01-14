Simone Biles Does Cardio Workout In Sleek Purple Crop Top, Black Leggings & White Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Simone Biles is hitting the gym in style. On Thursday, the Olympic champion took to her Instagram stories to share a post-workout selfie. It was cardio day for the athlete.

“Off to workout. Its cardio pls send help in advance,” she captioned the photo. In the quick snap, the 24-year-old gymnast poses in front of a mirror wearing a purple crop top that was complete with thin straps. Biles complemented the short top with black high-waist leggings. She pulled her straight hair back into a loose low ponytail and accessorized with small diamond stud earrings and neutral nails.

Simone Biles via Instagram stories on Thursday, January 13th. CREDIT: Instagram

She finished off her athletic ensemble with a pair of white and gray slip-on sneakers. Her sneakers included a round toe and a gray patch that appeared across the instep.

Related Julianne Hough Goes Wild in Leopard-Print Leggings, Sports Bra & White Sneakers Katie Holmes Is the Ultimate Winter Fashion Mood Board Simone Biles Parties in Texas in Dior Sneakers, Crop Top and Sleek Leggings

When it comes to fashion, the Athleta ambassador tends to keep her selection classic and minimal. Earlier this month, she showcased her sporty style while partying in Austin with friends. For the outing, Biles wore a wine-colored puffer jacket with a black crop top and sleek black leggings to match. She completed the look with a pair of high-top Dior sneakers. The cream kicks featured an allover gray print of the brand’s signature logo, as well as a lace-up silhouette.

As for footwear, the Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep sneakers from Nike and APL TechLoom Bliss in rotation. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Schutz and Badgley Mischka.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Biles’ sleek style through the years.

Complement your athletic outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Reebok Walk Ultra 7 sneakers, $50 (was $75).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Cole Hann ZeroGround sneakers, $84 (was $120).

CREDIT: Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Max AP sneakers, $100.