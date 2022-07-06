Simone Biles Flexes Her Feet in Bejeweled Thong Sandals & Bikini With Fiance Jonathan Owens on Vacation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Simone Biles says hello to summer in a daring bikini and fun, statement sandals.

The Olympic gymnast modeled the outfit and posted it to her Instagram story, checking in with fans in a tropical destination with her fiance, Jonathan Owens. The pair shared a day lounging beside clear blue water, following a romantic date night in paradise.

Simone Biles wears a bikini and thong sandals on July 2, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Biles wore a lavender textured bathing suit top in a halter style, connected in the middle with a golden ring. The Athleta ambassador wore high-waisted lavender bottoms to match her top with a similar ribbed texture to it. The bikini sat high on the star’s hips, giving the suit a sporty fit.

The gymnast accessorized with a dainty gold necklace, a gold belly button piercing, a nose piercing, and gold bangles, adding a bit of sparkle to the look. Biles donned a crochet bucket hat with a floral pattern on it in multiple pastel colors. The bucket hat had a wide brim and a loose, trendy knit that made the hat breathable. The purple shade in the swimsuit is carried through in the pastel yellow bucket hat, thanks to the large tropical flowers lining the upturned brim.

Simone Biles via her Instagram story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

As far as footwear goes, Biles slipped into gold beaded thong sandals that secured around each of the star’s ankles. The beading was multi-colored and threaded along the strap that separated her toes. The beads bring interest to the otherwise plain sandal, adding a touch of summery glam to the shoes one chunky bead at a time. The accents also add a touch of bold color to the predominantly pastel-centric outfit, making the shoes stand out from the crowd.

With a total of 32 Olympic medals, Biles is a powerhouse gymnast. But the world-class athlete has received major style points for more than just her athletic routines. Biles is a red carpet darling, often embracing feminine, classic pieces. In her gymnastics career, Biles was sponsored by Nike from 2015 to 2021. In 2021, she picked up a sponsorship with Athleta. Biles has also released a line of gymnastics leotards with GK Elite Sportswear and a backpack and pouch line with Caboodles.

