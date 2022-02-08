Simone Biles Is a Showstopper in Hot Pink Bralette, Palazzo Pants & Mules for Porter Magazine Cover Shoot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Simone Biles is gracing the latest cover of Porter magazine, of which the athlete shared today on Instagram. In the exclusive interview, the Olympic gold medalist opens up about how she finally learned to relax after years of working nonstop.

Biles also told the outlet about her decision to withdraw from several events at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, pulling out of the individual all-around event and two additional apparatus events, due to stress and mental health concerns. “I think a lot of good things came from taking a different route at the Olympics. I do believe everything happens for a reason,” she exclaimed.

The Athleta ambassador continued to revealed that she is focusing on prioritizing her relationship with her boyfriend Houston Texans football player Johnathan Owens, and being a voice for the voiceless.

Biles looked stunning on the cover as she made a statement in a plunging pink bralette and palazzo pants by Christopher John Rogers. Rendered in silk satin, the colorful trousers include wide-paneled stripes in a horizontal pattern. The unexpected proportion of the wide-leg silhouette demands attention, while the gathered elasticated waist is as flattering as it is comfortable. To truly showcase each look, she pulled her knotless braids up into a high ponytail.

The Olympic champion modeled several fashionable looks for the magazine, including a baby blue Anna Quan halter top that she paired with loose-fitting dark blue pants. She accessorized with a two strap black belt.

In another image, the star has a monochromatic moment in an open back wool merino bodysuit by King & Tucker. She complemented her long-sleeve top with a sweater by Sergio Hudson that she wore around her waist. To tie her look together, the athlete slipped into a pair of Aquazzura VIoletta 95 suede mules. The soft beige heels included rounded toes and a slightly curved stiletto heel.

