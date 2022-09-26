Simone Biles Cheers On Fiancé Johnathan Owens In Embellished Hoodie, Distressed Skinny Jeans & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Simone Biles was dressed in cozy fall staples in her latest Instagram selfie. On Sunday, the Olympic gymnast shared her outfit of the day via her Instagram story.

Biles was comfortable and casual while posing in the mirror photo. The new shot sees the 25-year-old athlete standing in a hotel bedroom in a bright red hoodie that was emblazoned with “Owens” across the chest in white block letters. The outerwear was also embellished with crystals and had a fitted waistband on the hem. The hoodie was a tribute to her fiancé Johnathan Owens who plays for the Houston Texans.

Simone Biles via Instagram stories on Sept. 25, 2022.

Biles teamed her vibrant top with light-wash ripped skinny jeans. To amp up her look, the Athleta ambassador accessorized with oversized silver hoop earrings, her engagement ring and several other silver bands. She went with a natural, minimalist beauty look with soft makeup and wore her hair straight.

Completing Biles’s outfit was a pair of white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. The classic shoe style features an all-white leather upper with a perforated toebox and Swoosh overlays. The sneakers also include a white sole and Nike heel embroidery.

When it comes to footwear, Biles tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The Gold Over America tour headliner has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and APL’s TechLoom Bliss sneakers. For formal occasions, she will likely slip on strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she debuted her own line of performance wear and will be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

