Simone Biles Serves Up Y2K Style Inspo in Platform Sandals, Cutoff Shorts & Pops of Bring Orange

Simone Biles masted matching without going overboard.

The Olympic gold medalist gave fans a glimpse of her latest outfit through her Instagram story on Sunday. She posted a mirror selfie sporting a bright look consisting of a white tank top paired with light denim cutoff high-waisted shorts. She added an orange button-down long-sleeve shirt over top and left it open.

Biles’ Instagram story from May 22. CREDIT: Instagram

She added a simple, dainty necklace to the look but otherwise kept it accessory-free.

Biles added a touch of ’90s and early-2000s style to her outfit through her shoes. She slipped into a pair of platform slides that matched her blouse perfectly. Her sandals featured a wide band across the top of the foot, a thick platform sole and a block heel.

With a total of 32 Olympic medals, Biles is known to many as the “GOAT,” or Greatest of All Time. But the world-class athlete has received major style points for more than just her athletic routines. Biles often embraces feminine, classic piece on the red carpet. She can be seen in strappy sandals, peep-toe pumps and platforms by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

