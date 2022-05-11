Simone Biles Shines Bright in Gingham Orange Corset Top With Short Shorts & Versatile Nike Air Force 1s

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Simone Biles looked ready for spring with a pop of orange in a photo shared yesterday by her fiance, Jonathan Owens.

The Olympian smiled for the camera in a lightweight orange and white gingham-print shirt. The top featured balloon sleeves with elastic ruched detailing at her upper arm and her wrist which created a puffy, dramatic shape. The top also featured a V-neck with a thin bow at the center and a fitted corset-like shape. The gymnast matched her nail color to the shirt’s bright orange color.

Simone Biles wearing a gingham printed shirt with cutoff denim shorts and a pair of Nike Air Force 1s. CREDIT: Instagram

Biles paired the shirt with cutoff denim shorts that featured distressed detailing. When it came to accessories, she wore a delicate chain necklace with a small diamond pendant as well as a pair of stud earrings.

The 25-year-old added a street style/athletic flair to her look with her footwear. She slipped into a pair of white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, which featured rubber soles and stitched leather overlays on the upper that offer durability and support.

When it comes to shoes, the Gold Over America tour headliner is no stranger to Nike silhouettes. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of Nike sneakers during her partnership with the athletic brand. While AF 1 is her go-to style, she has also been seen sporting Nike Air Max 97s and Nike Dunk Low sneakers.

Biles ended her partnership with Nike last year for female-focused brand Athleta. She aims to help young girls recognize their potential and thus takes a particular focus on Athleta Girl.

Flip through the gallery to see Simone Biles’ sleek style through the years.

Shop these sleek sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75