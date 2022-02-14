Simone Biles Sparkles in Topsy Turvy Neon Orange Cutout Dress & Thong Sandals in Vegas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles posed for a photo against the Las Vegas skyline in a sparkling ensemble.

The professional athlete smiled for the camera in a post to Instagram yesterday in a glittering orange mini dress. The neon orange number contained cutouts galore. Biles’ mini dress had a single long sleeve while the other side was held up with a strap. The topsy turvy outfit curved and swayed with Biles’s body, making for a unique silhouette. The gymnast went for silver, opting for a belly button ring with a bit of bling, keeping the rest of the jewelry to a minimum.

For shoes, Biles stepped into some strappy kitten heels that matched the bright orange of her dress. The thong-toed sandal heels made for the perfect accessory, keeping the outfit nice and streamlined. Biles opted to go sans-clutch, leaving a bag behind in favor of free hands. The Athleta star decided to take a break from gymnastics to give her fans a gold medal ensemble worthy of a post to Instagram. The caption read, “that’s what you get for waking up in vegas🧡.”. The sparkling dress was a perfect outfit for Sin City. It’s a dazzling reminder that sparkles can elevate any outfit. The hues of the dress and shoes match perfectly and the contrast in textures from sparkly to matte made the outfit all the more special.

The artistic gymnast made headlines for her appearance in the Summer Olympics for her call to rally for athletes’ mental health. Since then, Biles has become a role model for sports fans and athletes alike, inspiring winter Olympians today to embrace the struggles they may face.

See how Simone Biles levels up a green dress and platform boots here.

See more of Biles’ style through the years.