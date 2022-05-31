Simone Biles Glows in Neon Orange Bikini & Flexes Her Feet With a White Pedicure That Pops

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Simone Biles is continuing her streak of orange. The Olympian athlete was seen last week posing with her fianceé Jonathan Owens in a bright orange mini-dress, exuding zestiness. Now, she’s reviving the statement color in a photo shared on Instagram yesterday on a vacation, writing, “happy place.”

Biles wore a tie-string bright orange bikini with ties that overlap around her waist, elevating the standard bikini look as it adds flair. She hid her face behind the very voluminous sun hat that emphasized the richness of this look — the hat not only complemented her background but the acidity of the bikini color as well. Bringing in a sandy-colored beach hat grounded the look, giving Biles an overall elegance.

She keeps her accessories light, as she styled the bikini with three wristbands and cuffs. Then, she added a couple of rings to match the lightness of her other accessories. In this case, the bikini’s vibrance doesn’t even need a large number of accessories because of how much character it brings.

Biles kept her shoes away from the camera, deciding on bare feet as she posed for the camera. Showing off a white pedicure on her pointed toes, Biles keeps the photoshoot classy and pristine — the overall look is very dainty. Earlier, she showed her Instagram Stories followers that she chose complementary white sandal slides to complete her outfit.

This talented athlete showed her readiness for summer, starting the season off with impactful colors that blend right in with the expecting heat. In each photo, Biles looked stunning, posing in a variety of ways, her falling down her back under the show-stopping hat.

With a total of 32 Olympic medals, Simone Biles is a powerhouse gymnast. But the world-class athlete has received major style points for more than just her athletic routines. Biles is a red carpet darling, often embracing feminine, classic pieces. In her gymnastics career, Biles was sponsored by Nike from 2015 to 2021. In 2021, she picked up a sponsorship with Athleta. Biles has also released a line of gymnastics leotards with GK Elite Sportswear and a backpack and pouch line with Caboodles.

