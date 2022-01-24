Simone Biles Shows Off Her Glam Makeup With Sleek Crop Top, Leggings and Flowing Teddy Coat

Simone Biles brought an element of glam to her comfy athleisure look on Instagram yesterday.

The gymnast went for a monochrome black athletic outfit in the photo. She gave the ensemble a formal flair with her fabulous makeup. She captioned the post “with good makeup I suddenly forget how to act.”

For clothes, she wore a black matching athletic set complete with a scoop neck cropped tank top and a pair of leggings. She gave the ensemble a cozy flair with a Teddy coat, which she wore draped over her shoulders. The jacket flowed down below the Olympian’s knees.

When it comes to her day-to-day style, Biles is no stranger to athletic gear. She tends to favor a sporty style with a cool flair in leggings, bike shorts, tank tops and sleek sets. On her feet, she has been spotted sporting Nike silhouettes including Dunks and Air Forces as well as Puma and Adidas Yeezys. Last week, she posted a photo wearing sleek APL sneakers with a one-piece gray outfit and Louis Vuitton luggage.

Simone Biles via Instagram story on Friday, Jan. 20, 2022.

For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

Athleisure is one of the most popular fashion trends at the moment. Kim Kardashian introduced the first ever luxury shapewear line with the Fendi x Skims collaboration which was launched in November 2021.

Other fashion icons including Sofia Richie, Bella Hadid and Lori Harvey are often spotted sporting fashionable athletic silhouettes such as leggings and hoodies.

