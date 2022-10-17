Simone Biles Shines in Bejeweled Corset, Leather Pants & Platform Sandals

Simone Biles is showcasing her off-the-floor style. The seven-time Olympic medalist took to Instagram to share her outfit of the day with her 6.7 million followers on Monday.

The decorated Olympian wore a two-toned chic look in the Instagram Story post. Her outfit featured a two-strapped, white corset top with a bustier silhouette, jeweled adornments and leather pants that was flared at the hemline.

She accessorized with a mini shoulder handbag in the same hue, bright stud earrings, a delicate necklace set, three bangles and rings.

Biles styled her hair in a center part, curled at the ends, revealing her brown highlights.

Simone Biles wearing a jeweled corset top, black leather pants, platform sandals, and silver jewelry.

Footwear-wise, Biles opted for a pair of coordinating platform sandals. Her high shoe entailed a heightened midsole and wide strap designed across its vamp.

The style translates to other footwear compositions, such as sneakers, pumps, boots, flats and slides. As an elevated footwear choice, platform sandals can match athleisure leggings, more formal pant styles like Biles’ in her most recent post, distressed denim, miniskirts and shorts.

They have been a part of the fashion landscape with longevity and have evolved throughout history.

When Biles isn’t on the balance beam or performing a floor routine, she can be seen in several footwear variations, such as square-toe sandals, barely-there ones, corkscrew wedges and Nike sneakers in vibrant and classic-toned colorways.

For the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, she slipped into transparent-strapped heels with an embellished ankle strap buckle and beige insole.

Biles coupled her barely-there shoe with an asymmetric pastel pink dress and geometric, lucid hoop earrings.

At the Met Gala the same year, she styled in peep-toe, block-heel pumps with a sparkling vamp gemstone that matched her Athleta x Area turtleneck bodysuit’s star-designed trimmings and layered Swarovski-crystal cape dress.