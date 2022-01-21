Simone Biles Takes Flight in Sporty Jumpsuit, Sleek Sneakers and Louis Vuitton Luggage

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Simone Biles knows how to serve sporty swag. The 24-year-old athlete shared a new mirror selfie on her Instagram story on Friday. “& home I go” she captioned the shot.

Simone Biles via Instagram story on Friday, Jan. 20, 2022.

In the new image, the Olympic champion is all smiles as she poses in a one-piece gray outfit. The cozy look included a hood and silver zipper in the center. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight. Her neutral phone case and nails were a nice complement to the athletic look.

Biles’ outfit gives major travel style inspiration as she stood next to her Louis Vuitton rolling luggage and accessorized with the NeverFull MM Tote from the luxury fashion house. The handbag unites a timeless design with heritage details. The Damier Ebene canvas includes a natural cowhide trim with side laces that cinch for a sleek allure and a removable pouch which can be used as a clutch or an extra pocket.

The Athleta ambassador slipped on a pair of gray and white APL sneakers. Her sneakers included a round toe and a gray patch that appeared across the instep. Biles recently took on a cardio workout in the same shoes. She gave her social media followers a close look at her athleisure fit. In the quick snap, the Gold Over America tour headliner wore a purple crop top that featured thin straps with black high-waist leggings.

Biles’ off-duty looks are usually complete with kicks from Nike and APL TechLoom. For formal occasions, she opts for strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Schutz and Badgley Mischka.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Biles' sleek style through the years.







