Simone Biles Elevates Daring Cowgirl Costume With Stiletto Boots for Halloween With Jonathan Owens

By Melody Rivera
Newly Engaged Gymnast Simone Biles And Fiance Jonathan Owens Are All Smiles As They Enjoy A Baseball Game In Houston.
Simone Biles and her fiancée, NFL football player Johnathan Owens, brought the rodeo to Halloween this year.

The Olympic gold medalist wore a cow print ensemble that featured a triangle bralette with detached long sleeves and fringe detailing. She added micro shorts to the look and fishnet stockings matching her leg garters.

Biles accessorized with a silver pendant necklace and a black cowboy hat to the look.

To match her southern hat, Biles slipped into a pair of black ankle boots. The shoes featured an almond toe and a stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches in height. The solid heels had a fitted look with a sock boot sleeve.

The Houston Texans football player opted for a more subtle look with a white and black plaid t-shirt which he paired with black pants and black dress shoes. Owens matched Biles with a black cowboy hat.

The couple wore multiple matching ensembles during the Halloween weekend. They also dressed as a firefighter and fire duo on Saturday.

Biles tends to gravitate towards classic and minimal footwear. If she is making a red carpet appearance, she likes to pair her glamorous ensembles with strappy sandals or peep-toe pumps. The gymnast’s shoe closet is filled with styles from designer labels like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, and Badgley Mischka. While being in the athletic industry, she has collected numerous pairs of sneakers from Nike, APL, and Adidas.

