Simone Biles Takes Date Night to New Heights in Geometric Top & Fishnet Sandals With Fiancé Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles takes a selfie in style with her fiancé Jonathan Owens.

The gymnast posted the photo of them both to her Instagram Story yesterday as they got ready for date night. Biles and Owens hopped aboard a helicopter, soaring over a cityscape.

Simone Biles in mesh heels and denim shorts for date night. CREDIT: Via Instagram

The Olympian opted for a black strappy shirt, which she tucked neatly into her shorts. The fitted top was held together with four different shoulder straps, the angular bodice plunging to make a V-shape. Biles donned light-wash denim micro shorts for her ride in the sky, the hem of the shorts lightly distressed. Biles wore dainty gold jewelry on her wrists and neck to add a bit of shine.

On her feet, Biles wore black strappy sandal heels with mesh toes. The heels secured around the gymnast’s ankles, wrapped around itself and tied in a bow.

The straps on the shoes wrapped around to the front, connecting to the square toes. The unexpected mesh detailing set the heels apart from many styles Biles has worn before.

With a total of 32 Olympic medals, Biles is a powerhouse gymnast. But the world-class athlete has received major style points for more than just her athletic routines. Biles is a red carpet darling, often embracing feminine, classic pieces. In her gymnastics career, Biles was sponsored by Nike from 2015 to 2021. In 2021, she picked up a sponsorship with Athleta. Biles has also released a line of gymnastics leotards with GK Elite Sportswear and a backpack and pouch line with Caboodles.

PHOTOS: Check out Simone Biles’ sleek style evolution.

Strap into these black sandal heels for your next date night.

Buy Now: Black Suede Studio Kris Sandals, $248.

To Buy: Alexander Wang Nova High Heel Sandal, $595.

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman The Nudist Sandal, $398.