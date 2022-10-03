Simone Biles Cheers On Husband Jonathan Owens In Distressed Jersey With Tiny Denim Shorts & Block Heeled Ankle Boots

Simone Biles took a sporty outfit to new heights while cheering on her husband Jonathan Owens at the Houston Texans game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Olympic gymnast took to Instagram to give her followers a peek at her game day attire.

The 25-year-old athlete uploaded a mirror selfie, which sees her posing in a Houston Texans jersey that had Owens’ name plastered on the back and his number at the center. The lightweight separate also had distressed details on the sleeves and near the hem. Biles paired the top with tiny denim shorts and accessorized with thin bracelets and diamond stud earrings. The Athleta ambassador pinned parts of her back and styled it in soft curls.

Simone Biles via Instagram stories on Oct. 2, 2022.

Biles uploaded another image that shows her standing on the field during the game. The shot offered a better look at her white ankle boots. The silhouette had a sharp pointed-toe and was set on a stacked block heel.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Simone Biles via Instagram Stories on October 2, 2022.

When it comes to footwear, Biles tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The Gold Over America tour headliner has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and APL’s TechLoom Bliss sneakers. For formal occasions, she will likely slip on strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she debuted her own line of performance wear and will be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

