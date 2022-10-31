Simone Biles Gets Flamin’ Hot in Fiery Miniskirt & Pointy Boots for Fireman Halloween Costume With Johnathan Owens

Simone Biles came through with a smoking hot costume for Halloween. On Sunday, the Olympic gymnast showed off her couples costume with her fiancé Johnathan Owens.

The new image sees the pair posing in a hallway. Owens dressed as a fireman while Biles appears as the flames. The Olympic gymnast certainly looked the part in a plunging long-sleeve crop top. The piece had a bralette silhouette at the front and extreme cutout at the back. Biles teamed the top with a ruffled miniskirt. To place more emphasis on her look, the Athleta ambassador accessorized with diamond stud earrings and added orange eyelashes.

Completing Biles look was a pair of black ankle boots. The shoe style had an elongated pointed-toe and a stacked rectangular heel. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

Related Chloe Bailey Debuts Lola Bunny 'Space Jam' Costume With Sparkling Crop Top & Tiny Boy Shorts for Halloween North West Looks Unrecognizable In Alien Costume With Flaming T-Shirt Dress at Khloe Kardashian's Halloween Party Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Spooky In 'Bride of Chucky' Costumes for Khloe Kardashian's Halloween Party

Owens looked ready to save the day. The Houston Texans football player sported a simple black T-shirt with fireman overalls and a black baseball cap. For footwear, he slipped into Balenciaga’s Speed LT 2.0 sneakers. Crafted with a knit sock-like upper and chunky rubber sole, these sneakers exude sleek athletic style.

When it comes to footwear, Biles tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The Gold Over America tour headliner has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and APL’s TechLoom Bliss sneakers. For formal occasions, she will likely slip on strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she debuted her own line of performance wear and will be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Biles’ sleek style transformation over the years.