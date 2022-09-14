Simone Biles Channels the ’70s In High Rise Jeans & Talks About Her Wedding Plans on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Simone Biles paired classic staples with trendy footwear while appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old athlete wore a long-sleeve white silk top with a deep V-neckline and criss cross bodice. She tucked the top into a pair of high-waist denim jeans with wide-leg and distressed detailing on the hem, adding a ’70s twist to the outfit.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, with guest Simone Biles. CREDIT: CBS

For glam, the Athleta ambassador parted her hair in the middle and styled it in soft barrel curls. She opted for soft neutral makeup and accessorized with a thin choker necklace that read “Owens” in a bold print and diamond stud earrings.

Biles’ white sandals peeked out slightly underneath her jeans. The shoe style had a square outsole and a thick strap across the toe.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, with guests Simone Biles, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and Jessie Baylin. CREDIT: CBS

The Olympic champion was joined on the late-night talk show by United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. During her appearance, Biles got candid about her first date and future wedding plans. The decorated gymnast is currently engaged to Houston Texans football player Johnathan Owens.

When it comes to shoes, Biles tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The Gold Over America tour headliner has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and APL’s TechLoom Bliss sneakers. For formal occasions, she will likely slip on strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she debuted her own line of performance-wear and will be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

