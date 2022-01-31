Simone Biles Celebrates Her 5th Biles Invitational in Leggings and Graphic Hoodie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Simone Biles kicked off her 5th annual Biles International Invitational in sporty style this weekend. Launched in 2018, the Invitational is a meet for international gymnasts to compete with each other.

Biles dressed comfortably for the occasion, posing against a flower wall for a commemorative photo. The Olympic gymnast wore black Athleta leggings with a GK Elite gray hoodie, ideal for relaxation and movement. Her hoodie featured a gold and pink lettering that read “Simone Biles International Invitational,” complete with imagery of flowers and a female gymnast.

Though her shoes weren’t visible, the “Courage to Soar” author likely wore a pair of sneakers. Athleisure looks, whether worn to work out or not, are often paired with chunky, flat-soled or athletic styles in lace-up silhouettes. Biles often wears Nike and APL sneakers when on or off-duty, as well as the popular all-white Air Force 1 style that’s taken the sneaker world by storm.

When it comes to shoes, the Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

