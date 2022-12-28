Simone Biles Causes ‘Commotion’ With Festive Velvet Cocktail Dress & Braided Sandals

Simone Biles recently took to Instagram to show off a festive holiday cocktail dress.

The Olympic gold medalist wore a hunter green velvet mini dress that featured a ruched off-the-shoulder neckline.

Biles decorated her look with a variety of silver toned jewelry, including a pendant necklace, two rings and two bracelets. She also showed off her engagement ring that her fiancé and Houston Texans football player Jonathan Owens proposed with earlier this year.

The gymnast completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sandals. The heels featured two braided straps that sat on the top of her foot. The leather sandals brought height to the look with a block heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Biles kept her dark brown hair in a softly curled style complementing her glowing makeup that featured a light nude lip.

“Let’s hear some commotion for the dress,” she captioned the photo.

The Olympian ditched elegance for comfort on Christmas morning in another photo alongside Owens. Biles slipped into a pair of brown and black plaid pajamas to match with her fiancé. The comfy pajamas featured a long-sleeve top and fitted pants. She accessorized with a silver toned chain and an intertwined bracelet. Biles completed the look with a pair of beige boots.

The couple is often seen coordinating outfits for holiday occasions. The two dressed as a cowgirl and cowboy duo for last Halloween. Biles elevated her look with fringe accents and stiletto boots.

Biles tends to gravitate towards classic and minimal footwear. If she is making a red carpet appearance, she likes to pair her glamorous ensembles with strappy sandals or peep-toe pumps. The gymnast’s shoe closet is filled with styles from designer labels like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, and Badgley Mischka. While being in the athletic industry, she has collected numerous pairs of sneakers from Nike, APL, and Adidas.

