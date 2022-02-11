Simone Biles Upgrades Neon Green Bodycon Dress With Leather Blazer & Chunky Platform Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Simone Biles brightened up her Instagram feed with a new post on Thursday. The Olympic champion wore a fun and bright ensemble that was fitting for her time in Miami.

The Athletha Ambassador was all smiles as she posed in a neon green bodycon dress. The form-fitting number included a round neckline and ruched drawstrings at the sides to adjust the length.

She paired the ribbed dress with a sleek leather blazer that was complete with slightly pointed shoulder pads and a satin lapel. The tailored silhouette easily took her outfit from day to night.

The Gold Over America headliner finished off her business-chic look with neutral glam and swapped her knotless braids for straight hair. She opted for minimal accessories and only wore small silver hoop earrings.

As for footwear, Biles complemented her wardrobe with chunky platform pumps. The leather shoe style features two ruched straps, one across the toe and another across the instep and a solid chunky heel.

Biles has been incorporating several spring 2022 fashion trends into her latest looks, including bright cheery colors.

The Olympic gold medalist recently brightened up the cover of Porter Magazine. Biles made a statement in a plunging pink bralette and palazzo pants by Christopher John Rogers. Rendered in silk satin, the colorful trousers include wide-paneled stripes in a horizontal pattern. In another image, she modeled a mustard monochromatic outfit that consisted of an open back wool merino bodysuit by King & Tucker with a sweater by Sergio Hudson. On her feet was a pair of Aquazzura VIoletta 95 suede mules.

Click through the gallery to see more of Biles’ sleek style through the years.

